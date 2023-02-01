Christopher Louis Lueck

Aug. 17, 1967—Jan. 29, 2023

Christopher “Chris” Louis Lueck, 55, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie, WI after battling pancreatic cancer.

Chris was born in Kenosha, WI on August 17, 1967, to Ronald A. and Frances J. Lueck. He was raised in Kenosha, where he graduated from Tremper High School in 1985. At Tremper, he competed on the swim team and played the violin in the Golden Strings, where he had the opportunity to perform for First Lady Nancy Reagan in Washington DC.

Chris graduated from UW-Parkside with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology in 1990. He then began his career at Baxter Healthcare in 1992, which lasted 28 years. He was last employed by Pfizer in Pleasant Prairie, WI.

On August 14, 1993, he married Carrie L. Lueck at Temple Baptist Church in Kenosha. Chris and Carrie raised three daughters: Catherine, Carilyn, and Carmela, with the support of family and Immanuel Baptist Church in Kenosha. Chris loved being a dad to his three girls and enjoyed his time with them.

Chris was caring, passionate, creative, fun, and social. He enjoyed raising animals, cooking, shopping, storytelling, gardening, and art. He was always on the go and ready to do something fun. He loved holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, and always made each one special for his family.

Chris was a member of Kenosha Bible Church. As a member, he enjoyed singing on the praise team and volunteering as an AWANA leader. He also served on two short-term mission trips to Puebla, Mexico and San Lucas, Guatemala. Chris was able to take a trip back to Guatemala in 2022, with his daughter, Carilyn.

Surviving are his mother, Frances Lueck; his wife and daughters: Carrie, Catherine, Carilyn, and Carmela Lueck; his two brothers: Andrew (Gina) Lueck and Chad (Brittany) Lueck; and six nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Lueck.

Funeral services for Chris will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Chris’ Online Memorial Book