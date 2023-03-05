Christopher S. Maklary II
KENOSHA - Christopher S. Maklary II, 45, of Kenosha, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Chris is survived by his wife, Chrissy; children: Christopher Maklary III, Garrett Maklary, Taylor Maklary, and Hailey Maklary; parents; siblings: Chas (Rickey) Joachim, Kane (Tori) Maklary, Zachary (Laura) Maklary and Mindy (Angel Correa) Carpenter; his in-laws, Mike and Linda De Rossi; best friend, Doyle Jenkins; and his Marine Corp brothers. He will be missed by his God-Children, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
Please see funeral home website for service information and full obituary.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011