Chris is survived by his wife, Chrissy; children: Christopher Maklary III, Garrett Maklary, Taylor Maklary, and Hailey Maklary; parents; siblings: Chas (Rickey) Joachim, Kane (Tori) Maklary, Zachary (Laura) Maklary and Mindy (Angel Correa) Carpenter; his in-laws, Mike and Linda De Rossi; best friend, Doyle Jenkins; and his Marine Corp brothers. He will be missed by his God-Children, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law.