Cindy L. Marescalco

1958 – 2023

KENOSHA - Cindy L. Marescalco, 64 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at her home.

She was born on July 7, 1958, in Duluth, MN, the daughter of the late William C. George and Violet (Gratiot) Kubart. In 1960, she moved with her family to Kenosha, WI. Cindy will be missed by many friends who were like family to her.

Survivors include her brothers: Mark George of Kenosha, WI and Greg (Amy) George of Bristol, WI; nieces: Kelsey and Mackenzie; cousins: Melissa Poole, Erik Gratiot and Niki Poole; and her former husband, Glen Marescalco.

In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her brother, Gary.

Funeral services and interment will be private in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Cindy's Online Memorial Book at: