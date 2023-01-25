 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarence Hugo Kammer

Clarence Hugo Kammer

Aug. 16, 1932—Jan. 19, 2023

ANTIOCH, IL—Clarence Hugo Kammer, 90 years old, of Antioch, IL, formerly of Kenosha, WI, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was born August 16, 1932 to the late Hugo and Edna (Larson) Kammer in Columbus, OH. On November 12, 1966 Clarence was united in marriage with Margaret “Peggy” Wittnebel in Waukegan, IL.

A Burial of Ashes will be held at a later date at Hickory Union Cemetery, Antioch Township, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Clarence at www.strangfh.com.

