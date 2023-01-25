Aug. 16, 1932—Jan. 19, 2023
ANTIOCH, IL—Clarence Hugo Kammer, 90 years old, of Antioch, IL, formerly of Kenosha, WI, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was born August 16, 1932 to the late Hugo and Edna (Larson) Kammer in Columbus, OH. On November 12, 1966 Clarence was united in marriage with Margaret “Peggy” Wittnebel in Waukegan, IL.
A Burial of Ashes will be held at a later date at Hickory Union Cemetery, Antioch Township, IL.