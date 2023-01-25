ANTIOCH, IL—Clarence Hugo Kammer, 90 years old, of Antioch, IL, formerly of Kenosha, WI, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was born August 16, 1932 to the late Hugo and Edna (Larson) Kammer in Columbus, OH. On November 12, 1966 Clarence was united in marriage with Margaret “Peggy” Wittnebel in Waukegan, IL.