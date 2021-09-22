Clarice "Cleo" Nedweski

1925 — 2021

Clarice M. “Cleo” Nedweski, age 95, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Brookside Care Center. Clarice was born on October 30, 1925 in Kenosha County to Henry and Anna (Disotell) Weinberger Sr. and attended local schools. She married Peter Nedweski in Dubuque, IA and the couple enjoyed many years together. Clarice worked as a bailiff at the courthouse and was the first carhop at The Spot Drive-In. She enjoyed bingo, appraising antiques, collecting nun figurines and teapots. Clarice will be remembered fondly for her sharp wit and the love she gave.

She was preceded in death by, her parents; her husband; two daughters-in-law, Judith and Nancy Nedweski; a son-in-law, Wayne Wabalickis; her brother, Henry Weinberger Jr. and two sisters, Elaine Baumann and Colleen Denniston.

Clarice is survived by, six children: Renee Wabalickis, Colleen (Scott) Preston, Brian Nedweski, Michael (Terri) Nedweski, James Nedweski and Dennis Nedweski; 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her sister, Marie Weinberger as well as other family and friends.