Clarice "Cleo" Nedweski

1925 — 2021
Clarice M. “Cleo” Nedweski, age 95, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Brookside Care Center. Clarice was born on October 30, 1925 in Kenosha County to Henry and Anna (Disotell) Weinberger Sr. and attended local schools. She married Peter Nedweski in Dubuque, IA and the couple enjoyed many years together. Clarice worked as a bailiff at the courthouse and was the first carhop at The Spot Drive-In. She enjoyed bingo, appraising antiques, collecting nun figurines and teapots. Clarice will be remembered fondly for her sharp wit and the love she gave.
She was preceded in death by, her parents; her husband; two daughters-in-law, Judith and Nancy Nedweski; a son-in-law, Wayne Wabalickis; her brother, Henry Weinberger Jr. and two sisters, Elaine Baumann and Colleen Denniston.
Clarice is survived by, six children: Renee Wabalickis, Colleen (Scott) Preston, Brian Nedweski, Michael (Terri) Nedweski, James Nedweski and Dennis Nedweski; 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her sister, Marie Weinberger as well as other family and friends.
A Memorial Mass for Clarice will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church (2224 – 30th Avenue) with inurnment to follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kenosha Special Olympics or Hospice Alliance would be greatly appreciated. The family asks that due to Covid, anyone attending services for Clarice please wear a mask.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookside Care Center and Hospice Alliance for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Clarice.
