Claudette Mae Hassler

Aug. 2, 1936 - Aug. 31, 2022

KENOSHA - Claudette Mae Hassler (Mahar) of Kenosha, WI, formerly of Antioch, IL, passed away on the morning of August 31, 2022. Claudette was born August 2, 1936, to Donald and Lela Mae Abbott in Chicago, IL. In May of 1954, she married James Edward Mahar with whom she had their six surviving children: Daniel James (Mary Groth), Donald Kirby, James Michael, Michelle Laura (John Novotny), John Paul (Marjorie Allen) and Francis Joseph (Kirstin Cunningham) between the years of 1955 and 1966. Claudette and James moved their family to Antioch, IL, to raise their family. She became a widow on the death of James in November of 1974. In June of 1999, she married Darold Hassler and enjoyed their new life together until Darold's passing in May of 2017.

Claudette had many skills but her most valuable was raising her six children safely to adulthood and directing their paths by example. She prayed daily for the physical and spiritual well-being of her children, 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by her loved ones for many things and, foremost, her desire that all her family one-day meet in heaven. This she believed was her mission on earth and from which she never faltered.

A Celebration of Life Service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Southport Baptist Church, 12366 Wilmot Road, Kenosha, WI 53142. Following the service at 3:00 PM, there is a reception planned at Prairie Ridge Senior Apartments, 7900 94th Avenue, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 where Claudette lived.