1936—2020

Cleora “Kaye” Dougherty, age 84, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Froedtert South (St. Catherine’s). Kaye was born on January 24, 1936, in Muskegon Heights, MI, to Phillip Sr. and Florence (Garvey) Kitterman. She was the owner and operator of her own beauty salon for 10 years. Kaye went on to work for Marshall Fields for 30 years managing the salons including the flagship store in Chicago and was entrusted with overseeing the training programs of all salon staff. After retirement from Marshall Fields, Kaye enjoyed working for American Girl. Kaye married Lee S. Dougherty in Kenosha, WI, on September 8, 2001. She lived for many years in Wildwood, IL, moving to Wisconsin in 1990, and then to Pleasant Prairie in 2004. Kaye was a member of the Lake County Hairdressers Association for 48 years, also, Journey Church and the Pleasant Prairie Happy Hatters.