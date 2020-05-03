Cletus “Bud” R. Summers

Cletus R. “"Bud"” Summers
1933-2020
Cletus R. “Bud” Summers, 86, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Carpenter, OH, on August 4, 1933, he was the son of the late Cletus and Edith (Martin) Summers.
Bud served in the US Army, 128th Ordinance Battalion, from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1956.
On August 10, 1984, he married Barbara Thomsen.
He was employed as an inspector at Snap-On Tools for over 31 years.
Bud enjoyed golfing, bowling, reading, music, traveling, visiting with other veterans on Fridays, and having breakfast with the Snap-On retirees. More than anything else, he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving is his loving wife, Barbara; children, Patricia Summers, Sandra Kole, Christine (Thompson) Kutchin, Heidi (Mike) Schultz, and Nevaeh Litz; grandchildren, Jennifer Litz, Jake Peterson, Kayla Litz, and Ashley Killen; 8 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Helen (Roy) Rodgers, Melvin (Sheri) Summers, Frank (Peggy) Summers, and Dorothy Ellis; and his dog companion, Frosty.
He is preceded in death by two daughters, Kimberly Hart and Laura Straley; and two siblings, Charles Summers and Freda Post.
Due to current health concerns, services for Bud will be held at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park a later date with full military honors. Updated will be available on our website.
The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice, Candice Witek, and Dr. James Santarelli for the compassionate care. Donations in Bud's name can be sent to Aurora at Home Hospice, 11333 W National Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53227.
