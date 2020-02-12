Clifford J. Briggs

August 5, 1937—February 6, 2020

He was educated in Kenosha schools and was a member of Bradford class of 1957. He joined the United States Marine Corp and received his GED from the USAFI. He served from 1956 – 1959 as an aircraft mechanic stationed in Miami, FL and Cherry Point, SC. On January 28, 1961, Clifford married Donna (Curran) Briggs in Kenosha and they were blessed to share 59 years of marriage. He worked for Kemen Sausage, St. Casimir Catholic Church, Lawns Plus and most recently as a bailiff for Judge Mary K. Wagner. After retirement he was able to enjoy his many passions including, fishing and hunting with his son(s) and grandsons, bowling, shooting trap and pool, and golfing with the Kemen Golf League for over 45 years. He had great joy in watching all WI sports teams, including the Badgers, Bucks and Brewers. He was also a great fan of the Green Bay Packers and said he did two things right in life, “I raised my children to be patriotic and Packer fans.”