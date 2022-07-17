Concetta R. Greco

1930—2022

KENOSHA—Concetta R. “Connie” Greco, 91 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

She was born August 18, 1930, the daughter of the late Frank and Christine (Greco) Cistaro in Kenosha, WI. She was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI.

Connie worked at American Motor Corporation for 34 years before her retirement. She was a dog lover; Connie would care for her own dogs as well as her daughter’s. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching movies. Before her health declined, she also enjoyed crocheting and knitting; but her favorite times were spent with her daughter, whether they were shopping at various department stores, dining out, going to wine tastings or flower shows at Milaeger’s, or decorating and hosting holiday parties, they were always together. Connie had a kind and quiet nature; she was always very thoughtful and will be remembered for her big heart.

Survivors include her beloved daughter and best friend, Barbara Greco of Kenosha, WI; sister-in-law, Judy Cistaro of Kenosha, WI; nephew and son of the heart, Frank W. (Cheri) Cistaro of Muskego, WI; niece, Debra (Scott) Philipps of New Berlin, WI; and four great-nieces and nephews: Michael (Zana), Nicole, Lexie, and Frankie.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her brother, Frank R. Cistaro.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Kenosha. Friends are invited to gather at 10:30 a.m. before Mass. Interment was private in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha. Memorial contributions to Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142 or Women & Children’s Horizons, 2525 63rd St, Kenosha, WI 53143 are appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Connie’s

Online Memorial Book at: