Constance Adamkiewicz

March 22, 1933—March 24, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE—Constance (Vogel) Adamkiewicz, passed away March 24, 2022. Born in Kenosha, WI, to George and Florence Zewen.

Preceded in death by daughter Mary (Dale) LaCoste. Survived by daughter Caroline (Larry) Kotterman; and grandchildren: Michael (Lindsey) LaCoste, Vanessa (Brad Borchers) LaCoste, Francis (Bristol) Cave-LaCoste and Connor Kotterman.

She attended Mount Mary College. Graduate of Marquette University and Northeastern Illinois University. Taught high school English at Bay View High School, Milwaukee, WI and Alvernia High School, Chicago, IL.

Married Francis Vogel in 1959 and lived in Glenview, IL until his death. Married Dr. Joseph J. Adamkiewicz in 2006.

Author of three poetry books. Avid gardener, reader and crossword puzzler.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and a private burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona, MN.