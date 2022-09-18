Constance L. Galbraith "Gram"

1950 – 2022

KENOSHA—Constance “Gram” Louise Galbraith, 72 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home.

She was born July 19, 1950, in Yorkville, WI the daughter of the late Herman and Martha (Perona) Weiher and remained a lifelong Racine and Kenosha County resident. Connie worked as an assembler for American Motors Corp., Kenosha, WI for many years, as well at Motorola and Snap-On, before her retirement in 2008.

Family was always her first priority. Connie was the glue that kept her family connected, keeping in contact with everyone, and was always able to bring people together. She took care of anyone to make sure they had what they needed, even if she didn’t have the means to do it. She was very protective of each of her family members.

Connie will be remembered for her open-mindedness, integrity, and selflessness. She enjoyed singing and dancing, traveling to Boston, feeding birds and other animals, and being at the beach. Connie especially cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cooking for them, crocheting, and gardening. She also looked forward to morning coffee with her siblings as well as others.

Connie defied the odds stacked against her with her recent diagnosis; with her internal strength, support, and will, she was able to survive and an additional 18 months to be with her family and loved ones. Her family came together as she always wanted during her last week.

Survivors include her daughters: Sharon Lee Galbraith and Dawn Marie LeWand; siblings: Herman Weiher, Betty Turner, Beatrice Knetig, Brenda Suehring, and Kenny (Mary) Weiher; grandchildren: Danny (Shanny) Thomas, Roger (Kirsten) LeWand II, Latisha Ford, Stephen Galbraith, Rex LeWand, Amber (David) Ford Pierce, Alysia LeWand, and Vinny LeWand; and great-grandchildren: Emilee, Kate, Cody, Giovanni, Kylie, and Junior.

In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her siblings: George Weiher, Mary Schroeder, Lee Weiher, Benny Weiher, and Jimmy Weiher.

The family would like to thank Hospice Alliance, Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, her speech therapists, Michelle and Erin, and Dr. Shepler and his team for their care and compassion.

Memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 3:00 p.m.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Constance’s

Online Memorial Book at: