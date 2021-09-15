1956 — 2021

ROSEWELL, NM — Craig Gerard Heinzen died unexpectedly in Roswell, NM on July 16, 2021 at the age of 64.

Craig is survived by his two daughters: Kaiti Heinzen and April Heinzen; a grandchild Peyton; siblings: Joseph, Donald (Shari), Mark (Sally), Steven (Jennifer) and Mary (Kevin) Farmer; former spouse Denise Heinzen (Ellis); and long time companion Lillian Paulosky. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Heinzen.

Craig was born on October 27, 1956 in Kenosha. He graduated from St Joseph High School in 1974. He served in the US Marine Corp from 1976 to 1980 and served on the USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63). Craig worked as a licensed electrician in Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico. He was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

A memorial service and burial is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Sept 18, 2021 at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha. Donations in Craig’s memory can be made to Tunnel To Towers Foundation at https:/t2t.org/.