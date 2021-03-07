1956 — 2021

Craig Jeffrey Puder went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family after an almost two-year battle with cancer. He is now free and whole again!!

Craig was born in Racine Wisconsin on July 31, 1956 to Donald and Nadine Puder. Two years later his brother Kevin arrived. And their friendship began!! They managed to keep Don and Nadine busy with many activities and hobbies. Craig played guitar, baseball, tennis and basketball. His other interests included bowling, horseshoes, golf, fishing, stamp and rock collecting, photography, music and gardening. Ever an animal lover, he also owned tropical fish and birds.

He graduated from Bradford High school in 1974 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside studying geology.

Craig had a successful career as a union painter for 30 years with various companies. He took pride in his work and was very skilled. Craig was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 286.