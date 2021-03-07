1956 — 2021
Craig Jeffrey Puder went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family after an almost two-year battle with cancer. He is now free and whole again!!
Craig was born in Racine Wisconsin on July 31, 1956 to Donald and Nadine Puder. Two years later his brother Kevin arrived. And their friendship began!! They managed to keep Don and Nadine busy with many activities and hobbies. Craig played guitar, baseball, tennis and basketball. His other interests included bowling, horseshoes, golf, fishing, stamp and rock collecting, photography, music and gardening. Ever an animal lover, he also owned tropical fish and birds.
He graduated from Bradford High school in 1974 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside studying geology.
Craig had a successful career as a union painter for 30 years with various companies. He took pride in his work and was very skilled. Craig was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 286.
But his real joy was his wife, Rosalie Campolo. They were married on October 30, 1993 and had 26 beautiful years together! They had many fun adventures! Lots of trips to Florida, Craig searching for shells. They would enjoy the beach and their friends that joined them. One of Craig’s loves was vegetable gardening. He supplied Rose with delicious food but there were things he grew with the sole purpose of giving them away, especially eggplant and tomatoes. He would share this with all his neighbors. Not sure what he did with the ghost peppers he grew!!! Craig enjoyed cooking on the grill for Rose and himself and just being together sitting on their patio in the evenings.
And the other big part of Craig and Rose’s life are their precious birds, Noel, Papino, Bongo and Rico. How they love them and take such excellent care of them! They called the birds their “kids”.
Craig had a servant’s heart. Took care of his dad after his mom died, shoveling snow, mowing grass, running errands. Making sure his neighbors’ lawns were mowed if needed, snowplowing for them, saying a kind word, sharing vegetables. He would help his family whenever there was a need.
These last two years were busy with many doctor visits and cancer treatments. He and Rose faced it together. Craig was determined to be in the fight to win and never give up. He was always hopeful and amazingly strong. They continued to enjoy their time together and Rose faithfully took care of him, right up to the last moment. Their deep love was evident to all.
He is survived by his wife Rosalie, father Donald Puder, brother Kevin (Susan) Puder, brother in laws Jim and John Campolo, many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Froedtert Hospital’s Dr. David Knight, Dr. Nirav Shah and all the girls at the Oncology Infusion Clinic for their skillful and compassionate care.
Funeral services honoring Craig’s life will be held privately. Private Interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. The service may be viewed via livestream on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11:00a.m. on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, 1700 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613 would be appreciated by the family
