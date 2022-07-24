Nov. 6, 1961—July 18, 2022

TOLEDO, OH—Cyndee Boutan, 60, formerly of Kenosha, late of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022.

She was born on November 6, 1961, to the late Jim and Judith (Widmar) Lee in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Tremper High School.

Cyndee worked at the Bartley House in Kenosha and Chrysler in Milwaukee for many years.

Cyndee enjoyed traveling with her husband Charlie, spending time with her grandchildren and family, cooking and shopping.

Cyndee is survived by her husband, Charles Boutan of Toledo, OH; her children: Jeremy (Amanda) Smith of Kenosha and William (Laura) Smith of Kenosha; her siblings: David (Kelly) Lee of Pleasant Prairie, Jimmy (Robyn) Lee of Mercer, WI and Richard Lee of Kenosha; her four grandchildren: Jeremy, Penelope, Kacy and Charlie; and her niece, Katie Lee of Kenosha.

A Funeral Mass for Cyndee will be held on Friday, July 29, at 11:00 AM at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church (2020—91st Street). Visitation will be held on Friday, from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

