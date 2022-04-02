Nov. 6, 1948—March 29, 2022

WESTFIELD—Cyndi Margoit (Anderson) Floeter, 73, of Westfield, passed away peacefully at the UW Hospital in Madison surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Cyndi was born on November 6, 1948 in Park Falls, WI, the daughter of Leo and Pearl (Young) Anderson.

While working as an EMT in Wheatland, WI, a friendship formed with a special Fire Chief, Dennis Floeter. That was the launching pad for 26 years of marriage and a fantastic family expansion.

Cyndi loved her family and cherished every moment together, traveling near and far to reach them all. She loved plants, gardening, watching the birds in the backyard, reading and had a powerful addiction to candy. She was a crafter for most of her years and many were blessed with jewelry boxes, blankets and clothes that she would make at home.

Her professional work always centered on caring for others in positions like an EMT in Alamo and the Town of Wheatland, a Phlebotomist at the Blood Center of WI and various roles at hospitals and clinics in California and Wisconsin. Her absolute favorite job though was being a grandma.

Cyndi leaves to celebrate her memory, husband, Dennis Floeter; children: Tim McAdow (Kara), JR Zanoth (Nicole), Dan Floeter (Anna), Lisa Floeter (Stephen), Matt Floeter (Jessica), Betsy and Joey Castleton; grandchildren: Benjamin, Mekenzi, Cassidee, David (Kelly), Kristin, Deanna, Kaycee, Clayton, Dorothy, Olivia and one more blessing on the way; great-grandchildren: Amelia and Lucy; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and dear friend, Anna Baris.

A visitation for Cyndi will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Westfield from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 noon with Rev. Jesse Davis officiating. Burial will be in Westfield East Cemetery. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield served the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.