1946—2020

Cynthia Ann Lichter, age 73 of Franklin, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, with her daughters by her side after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Cindy was born on November 19, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Frank M. Holderness and Dorothy (Brown) Holderness Schmitz. She was a 1964 graduate of Bradford High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Carthage College and her M.B.A. from Keller Graduate School of Management.

Cindy was the Director of Patient Business Services for United Healthcare Systems in Kenosha, WI, until 1990 and moved to a similar position at ProHealth Care in Waukesha, WI, until her retirement in 2008. Cindy was a past President and Board Member of the WI Medical Credit Association and a past Board Member of the Health Financial Management Association – WI Chapter. She volunteered at Wheaton Franciscan Hospital in Franklin following her retirement.