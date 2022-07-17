SPRING PRAIRIE -
Cynthia L. Callow, 61, of Spring Prairie, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.
Services for Cynthia will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 4 until 7PM at the funeral home, and again on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will take place Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 12:15 PM at Sunset Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha.
