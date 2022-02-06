June 14, 1945 — Feb. 2, 2022

MT. PLEASANT — D. Carol Nichols, age 76, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Hospice Alliance–Hospice House with her daughter by her side. Carol was born on June 14, 1945 in Franklin City, AL to Burton and Lorene (Watson) Nichols and she graduated from Vina High School in Vina, AL in 1963.

She worked for OMC in Waukegan for 31 years and BRP in Sturtevant for over five years. Carol enjoyed going to the YMCA to workout with her friends and to enjoy a little coffee clutch time with them. She also enjoyed traveling and watching movies.

She was preceded in death by, her parents; two brothers, Eugene and Jerry; a sister, Sharon and her former husband, Wayne Bushonville.

Carol is survived by, her daughter, Jamie Berg; her granddaughter, Ava; her brother, Walton Nichols; and her best friend, Sharon Swiderski.

In accordance with her wishes no services will be held.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667