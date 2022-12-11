Dale Allen Schmidt

June 9, 1941 - Dec. 2, 2022

KENOSHA - Dale Allen Schmidt, age 81 of Kenosha, died on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his residence.

Born in Kenosha, WI on June 9, 1941 he was the son of the late Catherine D. (Korn) Kline and stepfather, Thomas P. Jensen. He attended Bradford High School.

On April 18, 1964 at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dale was united in marriage to Judy Ann Baker. Together they shared 53 years of marriage and three children, before her passing in 2017.

Dale served in the United States Army from 1963-1969. He was a proud Veteran.

He was a welder at AMC/Chrysler and was employed from 1970 until his retirement in 1994. During his time at AMC/Chrysler he started his own company, Schmidt Tile Company. He loved his jobs.

Dale was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Dale spent his entire life fishing at the Kenosha Harbor. He shared his love of fishing with his sons.

Dale was an avid gardener and he was especially proud of the bucket garden he kept in his driveway.

He will always be remembered by his children, his three sons, Dale (Jennifer), Craig (Kristina) and Kurt (Jody) Schmidt; his grandchildren, Alexander, Bryce, Samantha and Tyler Schmidt and Quentin Beesley.

In addition to Dale's wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Carter Schmidt; and his four beloved German Shepherds.

Funeral services honoring Dale's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Dale will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

