1948 – 2023

KENOSHA—Dale Edward Stoeber, 74, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023, doing what he loved most besides being with family, overlooking the ocean from his cruise ship balcony.

Born in Cincinnati, OH on September 13, 1948, he was the first-born son to the late Harry Stoeber and Colette (Stentz) Stoeber. Prior to living in Kenosha, he lived in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southern California, and Las Vegas, NV.

Dale was a graduate of LaSalle High School, University of Cincinnati, and received his Master of Business Administration from Northern Kentucky University. He is a retired member of the Army Reserves.

On August 10, 1973, he married Cheryl Wegener in Cincinnati. They were married for 45 years until she died peacefully in December 2018.

Dale held numerous occupations in his career that mostly centered around accounting and business management. He was well respected in his field and that opened many doors for unique opportunities. From working as the V.P. of Business Management of the Cincinnati Reds in the 1970’s to a highly rated Accounting Professor at the University of Phoenix. His love and passion for helping others was the common thread in his life and he will be sorely missed by those who had the opportunity to get to know him.

He is survived by his two sons: Jay (Anna) Stoeber of Gainsville, FL and Dean (Kelly) Stoeber of Round Lake Beach, IL; four grandchildren: Jaydin, Olivia, Ryan, and Patrick Stoeber; his sister, Dianne (Randall) Groger of Jacksonville, FL; and his brother, Mark (Mary Kaye) Stoeber of Cold Spring, KY.

Private services will be held per Dale’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Safe Harbor Humane Society Animal Shelter, 7811 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142. Dale held a special place in his heart for animals. https://www.safeharborhumanesociety.org/memorial-donations.html

