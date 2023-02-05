TWIN LAKES—Dale Eugene Pytko, 71, Twin Lakes, WI, passed away January 12, 2023, while holding his breath waiting for a new Speaker of the House to be appointed.

He is now at peace with our Savior Lord Jesus Christ. Born in Chicago, IL, November 28, 1951, to Eugene Joseph Pytko and Dorothy Pauline Pytko (nee Harchut) of McHenry, IL. On May 18, 1974, he married Peggy Ann Lodtz of Crystal Lake, IL. Survived by Peggy; and son, David Pytko (Julie Pytko nee Boksa), and grandchildren: Dylan, Leah, and Hannah. Son Patrick Pytko, and grandchildren, Mia Pytko (mother, Jamee Mitchell), Nolan Reynolds, and Gracy. His beloved dogs: Haley, Stosh, Olivia, and Emma. Proceeded in death, his loving mother and father, Dorothy and Eugene Pytko.