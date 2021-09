KENOSHA — Dale Robert “Tiger” Schneider of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly at Aurora Hospital on August 17, 2021, at the Age of 61.

A visitation for Dale will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Kenosha Moose Lodge (3003-30th Avenue) from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with military honors to follow at 3:00 p.m. Please see the funeral homes website for a full obituary.