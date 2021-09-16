Dana James Johnson, 58 years old of Racine, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine. He was born June 16, 1963 to Jimmy and Jacquelyn (LeAir) Johnson in Downey, CA.

Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM Friday, September 17, 2021 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment to immediately follow in sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Johnson Family Fund in C/O Jimmy and Jacquelyn Johnson. For additional information, please call (847) 395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Dana at www.strangfh.com.