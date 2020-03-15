December 25, 1954—March 11, 2020

Daniel B. “Danny” Kleinschmidt, age 65 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Grande Prairie Health & Rehab Center.

Born in Kenosha on December 25, 1954, he was the son of the late Edward P. and Shirley M. (Easton) Kleinschmidt, Sr.

He was employed as a Mental Health Caregiver with Midway Manor.

Danny enjoyed playing baseball and swimming in his younger years. He liked to spend time at the pool where he was able to keep up on his great tan. Danny was a self-taught guitarist and pianist. Many will remember Danny for his great sense of humor and never transitioning out of the 1980’s. Danny had a great admiration for his classic 1964 Ford T-Bird.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

He is survived by his daughter, Candice Olsen; his sisters, Kathleen (Joseph) Pasterski and Terry Hardman; and his two grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Hoelscher and Devin Olsen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Dennis Olsen, and his brother, Edward Kleinschmidt, Jr.