Oct. 6, 1946—Sept. 29, 2021

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Daniel “Dan” Lawrence Burke, loving husband, father, friend, educator, and writer-actor-director, passed away at the age of 74.

Dan is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children: Leslie (Nathan) Jones, Lindsay (Bill) Donegan, Lauren (Dave) Nolte, Christopher (Michaela) Adsit, and Jeremy Adsit; his grandchildren: Rylie, Jessica, Evan, Finley, Connor, Calvin, Brooke, Emerson, Gino, and Gemma.

A Celebration of Dan’s life will be held April 12, 2022, 1:30 PM, at Towner Crest Senior Living, 1205 E Lisbon Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Visitation from 1:00 PM till time of service and continuing afterwards until 4:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to: ProHealth Angels Grace Hospice, N74 W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

