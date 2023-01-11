1937-2023

Daniel E Voigt, age 85, passed away the morning of Monday, January 9, 2023.

He was born in Janesville, WI, on May 8, 1937, the son of the late Irwin and Marguerite (Wangemann) Voigt. He joined the US Army and served in Korea and at the federal office in Los Angeles, CA, and was honorably discharged in 1962.

On May 23, 1964, he married Gail Kiefer. They enjoyed doing church activities together, golfing, and fishing. He loved watching the Packers and Brewers and taught his children how to play. Dan recently went on an adventure to Carter Co. where he left a rock with his name on it in the many places. Most of all, he was a generous man who would always ask, “Do you need anything?”

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Gail Voigt; three sons: Daniel, David, and Matthew (Debbie) Voigt; three grandchildren: Brandon (Patricia) Voigt, Stephanie (Bill) Lutsk, and Jacob Foreman; and six great-grandchildren: Matthew, Nathan, Jacob, Brayden, Olivia, and Sofia. He is further survived by nieces, nephews;, and “adopted” kids that lovingly called him “Uncle Dan” or “Grampa”.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Roland and a brother, Wallace Voigt.

A private service for only family will be held for Daniel with full military honors. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or to YOUR favorite charity in Dan’s name.

