KENOSHA—Daniel Franklin Manoyan passed away late on the evening of April 20, 2020 at the age of 69 years old.

Dan Manoyan made his bones as a newspaper sports writer, working beats at the Kenosha News, Waukegan News-Sun, Dallas Morning News and Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel before retiring from the daily grind in 2009 after 37 years in the business. He won dozens of state and national awards, but understood the gossamer nature of newspapers.

Seeking a more lasting testament to his work, he decided to branch out into writing books. The results were Men of Granite and Alan Ameche, The Story of the Horse.

A memorial service will be held for Daniel on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary and more information.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

William J. Althaus—Associate

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000