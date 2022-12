Daniel Pieratos

Daniel’s wake will be held at Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. open to all. His funeral service will be on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Sean Walker from Chapel on the Hill also open to all. His burial service will immediately follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva, all are encouraged to join. Full obituary at www.LFFH.net. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes Lake Geneva Chapel is proudly serving the family.