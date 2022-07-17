Aug. 6, 1965—July 5, 2022

KENOSHA—Daniel

Riveron, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his residence in Kenosha.

Born on August 6, 1965 in Chicago, IL, he was the son of Caonabo and Enriqueta (Aybar) Riveron.

From 1984—1988, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp.

Daniel spent 15 years as an Inventory Specialist for CTDI.

Photography was one of Daniel’s passions, along with visiting various zoo’s throughout the country- he wanted to visit every city’s zoo. His favorite drink was Dominican Rum and he loved going out to eat- although Denny’s was his favorite place, he did enjoy a fancy meal from time to time. He liked the outdoors, camping, white water rafting, music, playing the harmonica and singing, had a very dark sense of humor, was a fighter and loved his family and friends. He always looked forward to the time he spent with his daughter, Danielle watching movies and tv shows. He will always be remembered as the best dad in the world.

He will be missed by his daughter, Danielle; his siblings, Edward (Deanna) Riveron, Gerald Riveron, Henry (Debbie) Riveron, Rebeca (Gene) Riveron Kline; his nine nieces and nephews; his best friend, Terry Henry.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, and his many friends and relatives.

Memorial services honoring Daniel’s life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will take place on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in Maryhill Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, Niles, IL. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrance made to the Fisher House Foundation www.fisherhouse.org would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101