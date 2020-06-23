× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Danny R. Anderson

1949 - 2020

Danny R. Anderson, 71, of Sturtevant, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on January 29, 1949 to the late Richard G. and Rita M. Anderson in Indiana. He attended Union Grove High School from 1964 – 1967. After graduating high school, he joined the US Army in 1969 where he went to Germany and drove a tank.

On April 28, 1984 he married Karen Kosloske in Virginia.

Danny had three daughters from his first marriage Rita (Paul) Klimek, Donna Howell and Crystal Anderson.

Danny's favorite job was working at the sheriff's office in Hampton, VA.

Danny enjoyed driving bus for the Racine Scouts Drum and Bugle Corp. He was an avid Packers fan, he enjoyed fishing with the sheriff's department for the Boy Scouts in Racine.