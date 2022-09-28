July 29, 1933—Sept. 19, 2022

PADDOCK LAKE—Darleen Zirbel, 89, resided at Archwood Senior Living in Paddock Lake, WI and passed away Monday, September 19, 2022.

She was born on July 29, 1933 to the late Vladimar and Elanora (Thurs) Macik in Goodrich, WI. Darleen attended schools in Goodrich, WI, Woodworth, WI and attended Zion-Benton High School.

Darleen married Walter Zirbel on January 8, 1951 in Pleasant Prairie, WI. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Darleen worked in various retail and grocery stores in Kenosha.

Darleen enjoyed bowling, golf, bingo, embroidering, crocheting and dancing. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Darleen is survived by her sons: Walter (Kathleen) Zirbel, Jr. of Bristol and Allan (Jean) Zirbel of Salem; her daughter, Mary (Scott) Heide of Perkinstown, WI; her nine grandchildren; and her 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Debra Ann, sisters Ioane Schmidt, Trudy Sipple, and Irene Burns, and brothers Lotty Macik and Clifford Macik.

Funeral services and burial were private, per Darleen’s request.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Darleen’s Online Memorial Book