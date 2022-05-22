1932 – 2022

KENOSHA—Darlene A. Shisler, 90 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her home.

She was born January 8, 1932, in Shennington, WI the daughter of the late Fredrick and Anna (Christiansen) Bushing. On August 8, 1951, she married Leon Shisler at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Shennington, WI. They spent 69 blessed years together before Leon’s passing in 2020.

Family and faith were most important to Darlene. She was a talented knitter and seamstress; she knitted many mittens and hats for those in need. Darlene will be remembered for her kind and helpful nature.

Darlene is looking forward to joining her husband Leon, and grandson Leon Henry in Heaven. She leaves behind three sons: Larry (Cheryl) Shisler, Wayne Shisler, and Keith (Selena) Shisler; two grandchildren: Corey (Katie) Shisler and Serina (Jeff) Keuch; and six great-grandchildren: Jocelyn, Brennen, Parker, Annabelle, Serenity, and Marlee. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Committal services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.

