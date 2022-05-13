Nov. 8, 1944—May 9, 2022

Darlene S. Wendorf, age 77, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Born in Janesville, WI on November 8, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Florence (Maryott) Beals. She attended grade school in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School in 1963.

On September 24, 1966, Darlene was united in marriage to Neil Wendorf at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Janesville. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage until Neil’s passing on September 13, 2019.

In 1965 she completed her training at Deaconess Hospital as an X-ray Technician. Over the course of 40 years, she was employed with Kenosha Hospital, St. Catherine’s Hospital, Parkside Radiology and St. Luke’s Hospital in Racine. She was a longtime member of New Life Lutheran Church (Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church).

In her earlier years she enjoyed spending summers “up north” in Minocqua with Neil and their son, Kyle. Darlene and Neil also loved to travel and enjoyed visiting warm, tropical places. Darlene spoke fondly of the times spent with friends and all the fun they had on their cruises. Darlene loved to bake and it wasn’t uncommon for a plate of 30 different types of cookies to show up at friends’ homes at Christmas. An avid reader, Darlene loved getting her weekly book deliveries from the library. Above all, her family was her pride and joy, especially her grandchildren. She showed her love for them in many ways, supporting and cheering them on in all of their endeavors (sometimes with a cowbell!). Darlene was kind, generous and a ray of sunshine to all who knew her.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Darlene will be dearly missed by her son, Kyle (Susie) Wendorf; her grandchildren, Olivia, Ethan, and Isaac Wendorf; her sister, Joanne Beals, her sister-in-law, Lynn (Paul) Groves; her niece, Jennifer Groves and her nephew, Jeff Groves.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Neil.

Memorial services honoring Darlene’s life will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Lutheran Church (Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church), 2100 75th Street. Inurnment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

