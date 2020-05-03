Darlene W. Bracegirdle

Darlene liked to “stay busy” while working as she served on several boards of many local and state agencies. She served on the La Crosse Board of Health, The La Crosse Home for Children, The American Cancer Society, and several others. In 1972, Darlene was asked to run for President of the American Nurses Association although she did not win, this was indeed an honor for her especially in a career she devoted her life to. When her sons were younger, she enjoyed spending her time serving as their den mother for their Cub Scout troop.

Darlene and Ronald moved to the gulf coast where they settled down in Niceville, FL. They enjoyed their fall and winter months on the Florida golf course and spring and summer months at their lake cottage in Lac du Flambeau, WI. It was in their retirement years they spent their time traveling, golfing, and visiting their sons Lynn and Tim and grandson Nicholas. Darlene’s interests and hobbies were many which included golf, skiing, sewing, swimming, traveling, camping, and being a grandma.

Darlene is survived by her two sons, Lynn of Eagan, MN and Tim (Cindy Loupis) of Chattanooga, TN; her grandson Nicholas of Chattanooga, TN; and her sister, Shirley from Michigan.