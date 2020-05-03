Darlene W. Bracegirdle

1935—2020
Darlene W. (nee: Nehls) Bracegirdle, age 84, passed away on April 28, 2020 in Chattanooga, TN.
Born in Kenosha, WI, on Oct. 10, 1935, she was the daughter of Earl and Valeria (Jensen) Nehls.
Darlene spent her entire childhood in Kenosha, she was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, where she met her future husband Ronald G. Bracegirdle. They were united in marriage on April, 21, 1956 in Kenosha, they were married for 53 years until Ronald’s death in 2009.
She received her B.S. degree in Nursing from Carroll College, her Master’s degree from Marquette University, and her PhD. from Walden University. Always devoted to helping others, Darlene was instrumental in her passion for nursing.
Darlene taught at several excellent schools during her nursing career from St. Luke’s in Racine, WI. St. Joseph’s in Ft. Worth, TX., and Loyola University in Chicago, IL.
She was an Associate Professor of Nursing at Vertibo University in LaCrosse, WI, which is rated one of the best nursing schools in the nation, and a Professor of Nursing at Winona State. After teaching and practicing nursing, she became a nursing home administrator and for the final 5 years of her working career, she became a Surveyor of Nursing Homes for the State of Wisconsin.
Darlene liked to “stay busy” while working as she served on several boards of many local and state agencies. She served on the La Crosse Board of Health, The La Crosse Home for Children, The American Cancer Society, and several others. In 1972, Darlene was asked to run for President of the American Nurses Association although she did not win, this was indeed an honor for her especially in a career she devoted her life to. When her sons were younger, she enjoyed spending her time serving as their den mother for their Cub Scout troop.
Darlene and Ronald moved to the gulf coast where they settled down in Niceville, FL. They enjoyed their fall and winter months on the Florida golf course and spring and summer months at their lake cottage in Lac du Flambeau, WI. It was in their retirement years they spent their time traveling, golfing, and visiting their sons Lynn and Tim and grandson Nicholas. Darlene’s interests and hobbies were many which included golf, skiing, sewing, swimming, traveling, camping, and being a grandma.
Darlene is survived by her two sons, Lynn of Eagan, MN and Tim (Cindy Loupis) of Chattanooga, TN; her grandson Nicholas of Chattanooga, TN; and her sister, Shirley from Michigan.
A private Service of Committal celebrating Darlene’s life will be held in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in Kenosha, WI at a later date. The family has suggested that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Alzheimer Association (alzfdn.org), or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence in Chattanooga, TN, who provided Darlene with compassionate care. On-line condolences may be left at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com.
