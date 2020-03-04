Darrel Arthur Anderson
Darrel Arthur Anderson

Darrel Arthur Anderson

1946—2020

Darrell Anderson, 73, of Kenosha passed away at Froedterdt Hospital Wednesday February 26, 2020.

Darrell was born on December 9, 1946 the son of the late Walter & Eleanor (Darling) Anderson.

He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He married the love of his life Betty Davis on October 14, 1972 in South Milwaukee. Darrell worked as a lab tech for Great Lakes Naval Base for many years. He was a member of the Kenosha United Christian Church.

His hobbies included WW2 models, Model tanks, watching tv, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife; Betty Anderson, brother; Keith (Ruth) Anderson of Kenosha, sister; Patricia (Richard) Bezotte of Conway, Arkansas, Nephews; Tracy (Wendy) Bezotte of Trevor, Craig (Peggy) Bezotte, Brian (Angie) Anderson of OH, Carl (Tina) Anderson of Bay View, Nieces; Leslie (Albert) Novak of Kenosha, Debbie Hoedley of Antioch, Ann Harrer-Barrett of Kenosha, and Wendy Harrer-Ward of Ill..

Preceded in death by is parents, and brother Charles.

A visitation will be held March 7th, 2020, at Kenosha United Christian Church 1411 74th St. Kenosha, WI., from 9:00 – 11:00 AM, with Funeral Services at 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services

8226-Sheridan Road

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com

