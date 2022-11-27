Darrell Dean Bohn

Feb. 14, 1941—Nov. 23, 2022

RACINE—Darrell passed away at Accent Care Hospice Lutheran Home, Milwaukee, after fighting a long battle with COPD and contacting Covid two weeks ago.

Relatives and friends are welcome to meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio Street, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Pilgrim’s Home, Raymond.

In memory of Darrell please make a donation to Covenant Presbyterian Church or to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus.

A Celebration of Darrell’s incredible life will be held at Asch’s Place, 3162 Sheridan Road, Mount Pleasant, on December 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

