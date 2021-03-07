David A. Doss

1962 — 2021

David A. Doss, age 59 passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Vitas Ruth Hospice.

Born on November 23, 1962 in Kenosha, he was the son of Woodrow Doss Jr. and Fannie (nee:Bedford) Doss.

David had a long career with McDonalds Corp. starting at the age of sixteen. In his twenty years he held the positions of Director of Human Resources, Restaurant Manager, and Training Manager at McDonalds Hamburger University.

Following retirement from McDonalds, he owned and operated a fast-food franchise, Wingstop. His current occupation was sales and leasing agent at Ford Uptown Motors.

He will be missed by his mother, Fannie Doss; sister Kathy (Salvatore) Cutrano, brother Michael (Christine) Doss, and sister Precon (Irby) Doss-Alexander. He is further survived by his nephews, Ryan, Alex, Isaiah, Job, Marcus, Ryan Romeo, Xavier, his niece Rhyon Dior, and many other relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by his father.

In accordance with his wishes, his funeral services will be held privately.

