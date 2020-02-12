September 22, 1931—February 3, 2020

David Beeman, 88, of Paris Township, Union Grove, died Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1931 in Akan Township the son of Tom and Sarah (Craig) Beeman. David graduated from Readstown High School in 1950. On July 18, 1951 David was united in marriage to Lorraine Alexander. He served in the US Air Force from 1951-August 1971, traveling Europe, South East Asia, and the United States, retiring as Senior Master Sergeant at Richards—Gebaur Air Reserve Station. David worked at Pepsi in Kansas City and moved to Kenosha and worked as a machinist at Eaton Dynamitic.

David enjoyed fishing with his good friends. He taught his love of fishing to both his daughters. He did woodworking, donating mantel clocks to the Order of the Eastern Star, Shriners, and Masonic Lodge. David was a member for over 50 years of the Masonic Order and was a Past Master of Sunrise #359 and a member of Lodge #47 Kenosha. He was proud to be a Shriner for over 40 years, President of Kenosha Shriner Club in 2004. Dave enjoyed working the Shriner’s Circus and other activities. He was active in the Order of Eastern Star since 1978 and served as Past Patron many times. David was also a member of the First Christian Church, Kenosha.