David C. Erickson

1960-2020

David was born on January 24, 1960 in Kenosha, the son of Charles & Greta (Krebs) Erickson. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. David was a member of the U.S. Army. He married Susan Forgianni on August 29, 2009 in Kenosha. David was employed as an auto mechanic for many years. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. His hobbies included fishing, riding his motorcycle, cooking, cheering for the Packers & Brewers, but most of all spending time with family & friends.