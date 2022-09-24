David Charles Ralph

1929-2022

KENOSHA—David Ralph, 93, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022, at Harvest Home Assisted Living.

David was born on August 23, 1929, in Kenosha, the son of the late Edwin and Elise Lorraine (Martin) Ralph. He was educated in local schools.

David was a member of the United States Army, serving in Korea. He was proud to be a Veteran. David married AnnaBelle Beaumier on August 18, 1951, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He worked for Dickow Cyzak as a tile setter for many years. His hobbies included many home improvement projects for his children, for which we will be forever grateful. Thanks dad! He truly was a “builder man”. He built many bird houses, loved being out in the yard, and had the most beautiful flower gardens. He enjoyed cheering for the Chicago Bears and Cubs.

Survivors include his wife, AnnaBelle of Kenosha; children: Bonnie (Gary) Kraemer of Reno, NV, Darlene (Duane) Schmidt of Kenosha, Jeanette (Jeff) Miner of Kenosha, Daniel (Judy) Ralph of Pleasant Prairie and Roger (Laurie) Ralph of Pleasant Prairie; also included are his 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. David was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kevin; brothers, Sam and Bob and his sister, Carrie.

Private services were held on September 21, 2022 at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial will be held October 13, 2022 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.

