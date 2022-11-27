March 31, 1940—Nov. 18, 2022

KENOSHA—David D. Larsen, Beloved Child of God, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Home Inspired Senior Living at the age of 82.

David was born on March 31, 1940, in Underwood, IA, to the late Louis and Carrie Larsen. He grew up on the family farm in Iowa and attended Dana College in Blair, NE, as a music major. Together with college friend Don Fosberg, he ventured to Kenosha where he worked at American Motors and received his Associate Degree in Accounting. He then worked as an Accountant at Wisconsin Natural Gas for over twenty years, retiring in 2000. A devoted member of St. Mary’s Lutheran, he served in many capacities, including being employed as Bookkeeper and volunteering as bell ringer, teacher, Council member, and blessing the congregation with his memorable voice.

When he was new to Kenosha, he was fortunate enough to attend a St. Mary’s Lutheran Bible study where he met Karen (Rovik) Larsen who would become his wife of sixty years.

He is also survived by his children: Kevin (Jackie) Larsen, Erik (Wendy) Larsen, Dana Larsen, and Erin (Rich) Preston; he is further survived by grandchildren: Adam, Nathan, Loren (Austin), Nicholas, Ryan, Elsa and Riley; and great-grandchildren: Madison, Remmi and Sulli. Also surviving are sisters-in-law: Lornas, Joann, Ruth and Delores.

He was preceded in death by brothers Orville, Norman, Ernest and Stanley and in-laws Gloria, Donald, Alvin, Lowell, Paul, David, Bette, Jean and Carol.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th Street in Kenosha on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Visitation begins at 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Mary’s Lutheran Church.

