 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David D. Larsen

  • 0
David D. Larsen

March 31, 1940—Nov. 18, 2022

KENOSHA—David D. Larsen, Beloved Child of God, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Home Inspired Senior Living at the age of 82.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th Street in Kenosha on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Visitation begins at 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Mary’s Lutheran Church.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why cats love to sit on laptops

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert