KENOSHA—David D. Larsen, Beloved Child of God, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Home Inspired Senior Living at the age of 82.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th Street in Kenosha on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Visitation begins at 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Mary’s Lutheran Church.