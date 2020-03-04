David “Dave” P. Koos

David P. “"Dave”" Koos, Sr.

1945 - 2020

David P. “Dave” Koos, Sr., age 75 of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie Campus, with his family by his side.

Born in Kenosha on January 12, 1945, he was the son of the late Charles and Audrey (Ogle) Koos. He attended local schools and was a 1963 graduate of Bradford High School. He continued his education and in 1977 graduated from U.W.-Parkside.

On November 23, 1973 in Bristol, WI, he was united in marriage to Jane Krahn. Their union was blessed with two children, David and Adrienne.

For 25 years, Dave was employed as a systems manager with Abbott Laboratories, retiring in 2000.

Dave was a faithful member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilmot. He was a

huge golf enthusiast

and was a member of the Tuesday Night Golf League and the Shadow Wood Country

Club. Dave was

overjoyed hitting his golfing milestones. Besides his 4 hand-i-cap, he hit holes-in-one on

Kenosha and Florida courses.