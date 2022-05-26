1959-2022

KENOSHA—David Earle Duffy, 63, of Kenosha, departed this world to join his Heavenly Father on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie, after battling plasma cell leukemia.

Born in Centralia, IL, on March 11, 1959, he was the son of James and Thelma (Jackson) Duffy. He moved with his family to Kenosha and attended Kenosha public schools, graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1977.

On July 16, 1988, he married Denise Fohr.

Dave was an Application and Database Manager at the Kenosha Unified Educational Support Center for 30 years. He enjoyed reading – especially Stephen King, listening to blues music, riding his bike, watching the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, and spending time with his family who always brought a smile to his face.

Surviving Dave is his wife, Denise Duffy; son, Kevin Duffy; daughter, Bethanne (Nick Humphrey) Duffy; his parents, James and Thelma Duffy; two brothers: Michael (Kathy) Duffy and Alan (Imsuk) Duffy; sister, Debra (Roger) King; three sisters-in-law: Debbie (Jeff) Sexton, Deanna (Jerry) Springer, and Dana Marker; his beloved cats: Moose and Puddles; and is further survived by nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Froedtert Cancer team, especially Dr. Hari and Dr. Sarah Ramirez, and the infusion team at the Froedtert Medical Clinic in Oak Creek for the compassionate care they provided.

Visitation will take place TONIGHT Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign David’s Online Memorial Book At: