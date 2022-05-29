David Edward Benik

1959-2022

KENOSHA—David Benik, 63, of Kenosha unexpectedly passed away at his home on May 23, 2022.

David was born on May 2, 1959, in Kenosha, the son of Edward Benik and Agnes Chachula. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha (Bradford). David was employed at the YMCA as a Facilities Manager for many years. His hobbies included golfing, darts, reading, cheering for the Packers and White Sox as well as spending time with friends and family especially his beloved nephews Kyle and Chad.

Survivors include his brothers: Steven Benik of Racine and Timothy Benik of Kenosha; along with his aunts: Pauline Greene of Kenosha, Mary Frances Chachula of Kenosha, Jeanette Benik of Minocqua; as well as his nephews: Kyle (Jenny) Benik of Racine, Chad Benik of Racine; also many other friends and family. David was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ken.

A memorial gathering will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on June 1, 2022, from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with memorial services to follow immediately at 11:00 AM lead by Pastor Dan Duncan.

