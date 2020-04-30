David Herman Falk

1934 - 2020

David Herman Falk, age 85, of Frostproof, FL, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born December 23, 1934 in Zion, Illinois to Elmer Albert and Lois Louise (Stayton) Falk. David is survived by Daughter- Vicki Faint (Jeremy) of Winter Haven, FL; Granddaughters- Celia Lare (Jason); Marisha Mohler (Kelly); Cynthia Filer (Nick) all of Frostproof, FL; Amanda Faint of Winter Haven, FL; Brianna Faint of Lake Wales, FL; Great Grandchildren- Kylie Granger; Colt Faircloth; Kenzie Lare and Kaylor Lare; Brothers-Harold Falk (Pat) of Dennison, TX; Merv Falk (Diane) of Marion, IL; Sisters- Isabel Hunt (Veron, deceased) of Aurora, MO; Shirley Donaldson (Richard, deceased) of Pleasant Prairie, WI; Irene Lester (Bob) of Shawnee, OK. David is preceded in death by Parents- Elmer and Louise Falk; Brother- Albert Falk; Sister- Violet Tjader; Wife-Mary Gerline Falk; Son- Michael Falk. Interment will be held in Silver Hill Cemetery, Frostproof, FL.