Oct.1 1940—July 20, 2022

WAUNAKEE—David J. “Dave” Richter, 81, passed away on July 20, 2022 surrounded by the love of his family. David was born in Fond du Lac on October 1, 1940, the oldest son of Gerald and Olive (Schneider) Richter.

After graduating from St. Mary’s Springs Academy, he received his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from UW Madison, and his MBA and Juris Doctor degrees, both from the University of Illinois.

Throughout his career he specialized in intellectual property. David served in the US Army at the Arctic Test Center in Alaska.

He retired in 2000 and enjoyed life on beautiful Green Lake with his wife, Yvonne. Dave lived with contagious energy, never-ending curiosity, and a sense of adventure.

He loved reading, water sports, singing, dancing, flying, puzzles, games, skiing, woodworking – and he was always enthusiastic about sharing his interests with those he loved.

His family will cherish the memories of boat, jet ski, and plane rides with Dave at the helm, scuba diving and skiing trips, long games of Mexican Train and Phase 10, hikes to the boardwalk and the gravel pit, fireworks displays, and many more special times.

Dave could fix, build or restore virtually anything, and spent countless hours on projects both at his own home and helping his children. He approached the inevitable challenges of any DIY project with curiosity and composure.

Dave was also passionate about community service, and was an active member of every community he lived in. He was a member of the Green Lake Rotary Club, Willis Chapel American Legion Post 306, Ripon Area Flying Club, and the Green Lake County Board. Most recently he belonged to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon.

David is survived by his wife, Yvonne; his children: Angelica (Jeff) Aldred, Anna (Guy) Santelli, Andrea (Kevin) Mattison, Paul (Jennifer) Richter; stepdaughters: Justine (Mike) Kessler, Kate (Kevin) Laurent; 15 grandchildren; his sister, Kitty (Lyle) Hansen; brother, John (Kathleen) Richter; his sister-in-law, Patty Pieper; and many other relatives and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Douglas Pieper.

A Celebration of Dave’s Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with memorial service to follow at 11:30 a.m.

David’s family would like to thank the Agrace Hospice team for their care and support. Memorials may be made in David’s name to Agrace HospiceCare at agrace.org/donate. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison (608) 238-8406.