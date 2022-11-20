April 6, 1938—Nov. 13, 2022

KENOSHA—David James Kohel Sr., age 84, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his residence in Kenosha.

He was born on April 6, 1938 to the late Benedict and May (Luepke) Kohel, in Auburndale, Wisconsin.

He graduated from Auburndale High School.

David proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. and National Guard from 1956-1962.

On January 21, 1961, he was united in marriage to Theresa Aurelia Ferrero.

Upon returning from the Marine Corps, David worked for American Motors. In 1966, he worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance. In 1967, he started his own insurance business in Kenosha, which developed into Pfennig, Henkel, & Kohel, Inc. and ultimately becoming Dave Kohel Agency, Inc. for insurance & real estate services.

The hobby David enjoyed most was the airplane he owned and piloted. He was an avid football player in high school and played for a time with the Racine Raiders. He continued that zest for football throughout his

life. He was an enthusiastic photographer and loved to travel. He is a former member of the Rotary Club and Mount Carmel Catholic Church and a current member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. He found pleasure in helping people from all walks of life. His love of God and faith sustained him throughout his life.

David is survived by his wife, Theresa; seven children, Linda (Greg) Gilsinger, Sonya Bella, Laurie Kohel, Paula (Ray) Marescalco, David Kohel Jr, Michelle Kohel, and Nicolette (David) Fischer; grandchildren, Stevie,

Nicholas, Alexandra (Bryant), Kayla, Drake, and Jacob; great grandchildren, Gianni, Vincenzo, Aurelia, Anthony, Elias, Emmett, Lillie and Leo; brothers, William (Ann) and Lewis Kohel; sister, Margaret

Evans.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by six brothers, Robert, Gordon, Gerald, Ronald, John, and Richard Kohel; sister, Audrey Swik and grandson, Nathaniel Crucianelli.

The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation to the following for their loving and compassionate care of David; Dr. Quddus, VA HHC Team, Hospice Alliance: Chaplin Solomon, Tiffany RN Case Manager,

Farrah RN, Megan CNA, Elaine MSW, and last but not least, Gay the Assistant Caregiver.

Funeral services honoring David’s life were held privately.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101