Feb. 27, 1944—June 13, 2022

LINDENHURST, IL—David Jule Packo, 78 years old, of Lindenhurst, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Monday, June 13, 2022 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. He was born February 27, 1944 in Union City, PA the son of the late Jule and Mary (nee Gregor) Packo.

On May 8, 1965, David married Carol Lee Brady in State College, PA. They were members of Journey Church in Kenosha, WI. David was an avid golfer and a member at Kenosha Country Club. Per David he is now playing golf with Jesus! He loved the mountains and to take his Jeep off-roading. He courageously battled and fought cancer his entire adult life and David’s family knows now he is no longer in pain and suffering. The only scars in Heaven are Jesus’s scars.

David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol; their daughters: Tammi (James) White and Michelle Packo; their three grandchildren: Brianna (Jacobi) Mack, Mikalea White, David White; and two great-grandchildren: Callan Mack and Elliott Mack; his three sisters: Judy (Robert) Hamilton, Jeanne Stiner, Janet Skrabacz; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Interment and services are private. Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main Street, Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for David at www.strangfh.com.